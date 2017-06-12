Man charged with shooting another, Friday afternoon

- A man is now under arrest for the shooting of another, Friday afternoon.

New Castle County police arrested Churchill Christie.

They say the shooting happened at about 1:10 p.m. in the community of Overview Gardens.

Police called to the unit block of Briarcliff Drive found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim remains in critical condition.

According to police, “Through the investigation, major crimes detectives developed 30-year-old Churchill Christie as a suspect. He was then taken into custody without incident on Friday, June 9.”

Christie is charged with first degree assault, first degree reckless endangering, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He’s unable to pay a $126,000.00 cash-only bail.

New Castle County police have not released a motive.

They're asking anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 302-573-2800, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 (847-3333), or click here to submit a tip online.