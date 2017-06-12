VIDEO: Twin toddlers on ‘Baywatch' patrol in Coney Island
Twin toddlers in a NYPD toy cruiser turned heads during their ‘Baywatch’ patrol in Coney Island.
Looks like The Rock and Zac Eforn have some pint-size competition—we don’t remember them having such a sweet ride!
While beach goers tanned and enjoyed the crisp water, duty called for Aaron and Evan. The 2-year-olds cruised down the Coney Island Beach shoreline in an adorable mini NYPD cruiser. And under their watch, all was safe!
But this isn’t the first time the bae’s catch social media’s attention. Back in May, the pair was out on a joy ride in Manhattan where they were stopped by NYPD officers.
Their offense? Stopping traffic for being so darn cute!