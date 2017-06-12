VIDEO: Twin toddlers on ‘Baywatch' patrol in Coney Island

Twin toddlers in a NYPD toy cruiser turned heads during their ‘Baywatch’ patrol in Coney Island.

Looks like The Rock and Zac Eforn have some pint-size competition—we don’t remember them having such a sweet ride!

While beach goers tanned and enjoyed the crisp water, duty called for Aaron and Evan. The 2-year-olds cruised down the Coney Island Beach shoreline in an adorable mini NYPD cruiser. And under their watch, all was safe!

A post shared by Twin Squad (@pair_up_) on Jun 11, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

But this isn’t the first time the bae’s catch social media’s attention. Back in May, the pair was out on a joy ride in Manhattan where they were stopped by NYPD officers.

Their offense? Stopping traffic for being so darn cute!