Police: Floyd County missing girls found in Alabama

- Police in Floyd County said three missing girls, ages 6 to 15, were found across the state line in Alabama Monday afternoon after a day-long search.

The Floyd County Police Department said Ateara Garrett, 6, Diamond Garrett, 15, and Madison Pearson, 12, left home around 1:30 a.m. Monday without permission. The girls were believed to be traveling together in a burgundy 2013 Ford Fusion.

Investigators said the police pulled over a car matching the description in the downtown area of Centre, Alabama, about 30 miles from Rome, Georgia. Police said all three children were inside and were taken into protective custody until their parents could arrive to get them.

Police believe the children ran away on their own and were not forced to go anywhere.

It is unclear if the children will face any charges or where they were the whole day.

SEE ALSO: Toddler hospitalized after drinking cup of crystal meth