Mom Who Didn't Know She Was Pregnant Gives Birth in Grocery Store

(INSIDE EDITION) A mom who didn’t even know she was pregnant took fresh produce to an entirely new level when she gave birth at a Canadian grocery store.

Ashleigh Miller-Cross was at the Atlantic Superstore market in April when she started to feel an intense pain and headed immediately to the bathroom.

She quickly realized she was in labor.

“I heard screams coming out of the wash room so I went there, walked inside, knocked on the door, and Ashleigh was sitting there on the edge of the toilet holding onto half of the baby,” the store’s manager, Malcolm Comeau, told InsideEdition.com.

Comeau said he called 911 right away, and another employee of the store jumped in to help.

“At the beginning, it was the three of us together," Comeau said. "The other colleague assisted her finishing the birth. I was pretty calm. Something comes over you and you do what you need to. I wasn’t nervous. Not at all. I can’t describe it. It’s just a different feeling.”

Miller-Cross told local news outlets that she didn’t know she was pregnant because she’d just given birth to a baby less than a year ago.

“I presumed I hadn't lost any weight because I only had Mia 10 months ago, so I mean I didn't grow any extra so it's just the same size. I didn't have any cravings,” she said.

Thankfully Miller-Cross’ new baby boy, Ezra, came out perfectly healthy.

Comeau said the store will be providing Miller-Cross with free diapers for a year.

And to honor the way baby Ezra entered the world, he was given a newborn photo shoot with Jen Matchett of Branches Photography in which he adorably lies in a grocery basket.