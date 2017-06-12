Phillies select Adam Haseley in first round of MLB Draft

- Adam Haseley, a 21-year-old outfielder from the University of Virginia, was selected by the Phillies in the first round (8th overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft.

Haseley batted .390 (87-223) with 16 doubles, 14 home runs, 56 RBI, 44 walks, 68 runs, a .491 on-base percentage and a .659 slugging percentage in 58 games during his junior season. He reached base safely in 57 of his 58 games, including each of his final 40, while leading the Atlantic Coast Conference in batting average and on-base percentage. He also ranked second in the ACC in slugging percentage and runs, fifth in total bases (147) and walks and sixth in hits.

The left-handed hitter was named a 2017 First-Team All-American by Baseball America and Second-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball, becoming the fifth player in school history with All-American honors in two seasons (2016-17). He was also chosen as a finalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player Award and a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy, honoring the nation’s college player of the year. He was also a First-Team All-ACC honoree.

“Adam Haseley is an exciting college baseball player who has strength in all areas,” Almaraz said. “He can run, throw, field, hit and hit with power. He is a player with above-average intangibles for the game.”

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Haseley is the first collegiate position player selected by the Phillies in the first round since Chase Utley (UCLA) in 2000 and is the fifth player ever from the University of Virginia to be selected by Philadelphia.