Philadelphia schools close early due to heat

- All schools and early childhood centers in Philadelphia are closing early because of the heat on Tuesday.

The city's school district announced a noon dismissal for the day and all after-school activities, including all athletic programs and professional development classes, are canceled.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon to 7 p.m. Forecasters expect temperatures in the low to mid 90s and dew points in the low to mid 60s for a heat index in the upper 90s.

Forecasters are urging people to drink plenty of fluids, try to stay out of the sun and in air conditioning, and to check on relatives and neighbors.