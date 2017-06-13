Putnam County Sheriff: Two prison guards killed, inmates on the run

Posted: Jun 13 2017 08:36AM EDT

Updated: Jun 13 2017 09:05AM EDT

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. - FOX 5 News has confirmed two prison guards have been shot and killed in Putnam County, and prisoners are now on the run. 

According to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, the shooting happened on a prison bus Tuesday morning on Georgia Highway 16. We're told the scene is about a half mile from Long Shoals Road. 

Sheriff Sills said the inmates carjacked the vehicle and fled the scene after the shooting. 

It's unclear if the guards were shot by one inmate or more.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms they are responding to the shooting. 

FOX 5 has a crew headed to the scene.

