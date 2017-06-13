Officer grants pity on would-be drunk driver

- A Wisconsin police officer took pity on a would-be drunk driver, and the photo is getting a lot of attention online.

The Wausau Police Department posted an image on their Facebook page Monday. The photo shows a note that reads, "Please take pity on me. I walked home... safe choices."

Accompanied by the note was a police warning ticket saying, "Pity granted. Just a warning."

The note was left on a car that was parked in a metered lot overnight with an expired meter. The driver left the note because they decided to walk home instead of getting behind the wheel intoxicated.

The driver got away with just a warning, because Officer Jim Hellrood said he can appreciate people making safe choices by not drinking and driving.

While it is recommended that if you plan on drinking, you leave your car at home and find other transportation, Officer Helrood appreciated the sense of humor and the decision to stay safe. Leaving a note does not mean you'll get off with just a warning, so it's still best to plan ahead.