Will Warriors head to the White House?

- Despite some tweets that the Golden State Warriors won't go to the White House if invited to celebrate the team's championship Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, a spokesman for the NBA champs on Tuesday told KTVU no decision has been made.

NBA champion Warriors skipping the White House visit, as a unanimous team decision per reports. — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) June 13, 2017

In a text, Raymond Ridder wrote, "We have not yet been invited to the White House. Right now is about celebrating our championship. We will make those decisions if and when invited." Some news reports, however, said the team voted unanimously not to visit Donald Trump if he asks.

Coach Steve Kerr and Warriors' point guard Steph Curry have been vocal about their disdain for Trump. Right after the election, Kerr gave a two-minute "rant," saying that Trump has "routinely used misogynistic, racist and insulting words." In February, Curry, in an interview with the Mercury News, referred to Trump as an "ass." Curry didn't exactly call Trump that, but after Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank called Trump an asset, Curry told the newspaper: “I agree with that description,” Curry said, “if you remove the ‘et’” from asset.

Steve Kerr -- "this is my rant" -- for 2+ minutes on the presidential election: "Maybe we should've seen this coming" pic.twitter.com/MJOcSdXxHH — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 10, 2016

In 2016, the Warriors celebrated with President Obama in a touching and humorous ceremony, after beating the Cavs the year before.