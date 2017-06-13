Surgeons at CHOP separate twin girls joined at heads

- Surgeons at CHOP separated twin infant girls joined at their heads.

Today, surgeons at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) successfully completed the separation of 10-month-old conjoined twins Erin and Abby Delaney. According to CHOP, the infant girls, from North Carolina, were joined at the top of their heads, a condition called craniopagus, the least common type of conjoined twins.

The surgery was co-led by neurosurgeon Gregory Heuer, MD, PhD, and plastic surgeon Jesse Taylor, MD, a multidisciplinary team of approximately 30 members, including physicians, nurses and other medical staff from neurosurgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and anesthesiology, participated in the separation, which lasted about 11 hours.

“Separating conjoined twins is a very complex surgery followed by a long and complicated recovery, but we are very hopeful for a positive outcome,” said Taylor. “Erin and Abby are now recovering in our Pediatric Intensive Care Unit under close monitoring by our expert teams,” he added. In addition to their CHOP positions, both surgeons are on the faculty of the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

The surgery and reconstruction climaxed months of comprehensive planning and preparation by a large team from many areas of the hospital.

Sometime later this year, parents Heather and Riley Delaney look forward to bringing Erin and Abby home for the first time. “When we go home, it’s going to be a big party,” says Heather. “Welcome home, baby shower, first birthday.”

This is the 23rd time that surgeons at CHOP have separated a pair of conjoined twins and the first craniopagus pair.