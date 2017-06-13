Police find bodies in pond in search for missing women, child

Police are looking for (L-R) Jamie A. Bell, Melissa M. Avery, and Maryssa F. Houston. (Via New York State Police)

- New York State troopers searching for two missing women and a missing child have discovered three bodies in a submerged SUV, according to reports. Police have not confirmed if the bodies found are the missing trio.

Jamie Bell, 34, Melissa M. Avery, 26, and Maryssa Houston, 5, from Tully were driving a gray 2011 Ford Explorer with New York GYX-7740 plates, police said. They were expected at a barbecue on Song Lake in Preble on Monday. But Avery's mother called the police to report her missing.

Police describe Bell as white, 5 feet tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair; Avery as white, 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair; and Houston as biracial, 4 feet tall, 37 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Several hours after sending out the missing persons alert, police found a vehicle in a pond near Route 80 in Tully. Divers went into the water and found the bodies.

If you have any information, you can call State Police Headquarters in Oneida at (315) 366-6000.