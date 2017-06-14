2 women shot while sitting in front of house

- A ShotSpotter notification of gunfire led Wilmington police to a home where two women had been shot.

Police said at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, they found the victims on the steps in front of a home in the 1100 block of Read Street.

The first victim, described as 40 years old, was shot in her upper right leg.

The second, described as 33, “was suffering from an apparent graze wound to her head.”

Both victims were treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital, and their conditions have not been released.

Police said, “The preliminary investigation indicated that the victims were seated on the steps of a residence located in the block when gunfire erupted striking both victims. At the time of this release there is no suspect information available and the investigation remains ongoing”

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. William Ball at 302-576-3962.