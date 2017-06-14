SEPTA reporting Regional Rail issues, delays

- There is important information if you take SEPTA's Regional Rail during the morning rush hour. Prepare to wait.

Wednesday morning, outbound trains are experiencing delays of up to 15 minutes due to signal issues on all of these lines: Chestnut Hill East, Fox Chase, Glenside Combined, Lansdale/Doylestown, Manayunk/Norristown, Warminster, and West Trenton.

Also, if you're riding in Delaware on the Wilmington/Newark Line, board all trains from the inbound platform at Marcus Hook and Claymont Stations until further notice.

