House Majority Whip Steve Scalise shot during ongressional baseball practice

FOX News: Congressman Steve Scalise, aides shot during baseball practice in Alexandria

- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday morning at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

Scalise and several others, including two law enforcement officers, were rushed to the hospital following the shooting.

Scalise is in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital.

Police say the gunman has been taken into custody.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said Scalise suffered "a hip wound."

Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader.

