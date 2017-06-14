Suit to stop NJ statehouse renovation going before judge

- New Jersey lawmakers are getting their day in court to try to halt Republican Gov. Chris Christie's $300 million statehouse renovation.

A bipartisan group of legislators, including former candidates for governor, are set argue before a judge in Trenton Wednesday.

The lawmakers' suit argues that the state commission that authorized the project lacked such authority.

The suit was brought by a number of legislators including failed Democratic candidates for governor state Sen. Ray Lesniak and Assemblyman John Wisniewski. Republican state senators Kip Bateman and Michael Doherty are also on the suit.

Christie says the project is badly needed and defended how it was authorized, saying it was legal and proper.

Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, who is the Republican candidate for governor, has promised to scrap the project.