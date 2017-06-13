VIDEO: Men attack deli worker with avocados

- The NYPD has released shocking security camera video from a deli two blocks from Yankee Stadium that shows two men throwing avocados and bananas at a defenseless deli worker.

The two men and the worker had argued over a food order at the Stadium Gourmet Deli, prompting the attack in the early morning hours of May 29, 2017, police said.

The video shows one man hurling avocado after avocado over the deli counter while the other man throws an avocado and other items and then knocks over a food rack. The video shows the first man then grabbing several bananas and throwing them behind the counter.

The 21-year-old deli worker suffered facial cuts and fractures and a broken jaw from the relentless onslaught, police said. The staff at Lincoln Hospital treated him for his injuries.

The two attackers got away in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

If you recognize the men or have any information, you can contact the Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477) for English or 888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish or at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.