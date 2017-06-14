Shooting at UPS San Francisco facility: At least 2 dead, several shot

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- At least two people were killed during a shooting Wednesday morning involving UPS employees at the company's facility in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood this morning, authorities said

UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said the company's understanding is that the shooter, a UPS employee, is among the dead. A UPS official told KTVU that four employees were involved in the incident within the facility but the company could not provide identification information about the employees who worked at the package delivery center.

San Francisco police are asking people to avoid the area of 17th and Vermont due to a shooting.

A spokesman for Zuckerberg General Hospital says that multiple victims have been taken to the hospital, but cannot confirm their conditions.

A UPS spokesman says he believed the shooter "turned the gun on himself" but did not have any more information.

Witnesses tell KTVU that they hear shots fired and people screaming.

Employees at the facility were being escorted out of the building around 9:45 a.m.

KTVU spoke over the phone with a woman who says she is an employee at the UPS facility. She says the shooting happened on the main sorting floor and that the gunman is a current employee.

Bay City News contributed to this report.