Man killed when car flipped, hit pole at intersection

- A young man was killed when he was driving northbound on Ogontz Avenue, and flipped, and hit a streetlight pole.

The victim, in his 20s, was in the gray Chevrolet on the left side of the picture from SKYFOX. You can see the extensive damage.

Police say the tragedy happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in West Oak Lane, at the intersection with Andrews Avenue.

They have not said how that second car was involved, except that a second person was hurt and taken to the hospital in stable condition.