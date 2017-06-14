Police investigate crash involving senior center bus and car in Newark, Del.

- New Castle County Police are investigating a head-on collision involving a senior center bus and a Hyundai sedan.

It happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Songsmith Dr. and Cymbal Ct.

Police say the C&D Senior Center/Rose Hill Community Center bus was carrying five passengers, four passengers in their seventies and one in their nineties, at the time as well as a driver in their fifties.

The driver of the sedan, who is believed to be in his early twenties, was trapped in the vehicle and was removed by responding local fire department personnel.

The occupants of the bus were transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the sedan was transported to an area hospital with serious head injuries and is currently listed in critical condition.

Traffic Services Unit Detectives are currently on scene and have assumed the investigation.