Police investigate armed robbery at Fox Chase 7-Eleven

- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Fox Chase. Philadelphia has seen more than 1,000 gun point robberies this year. However, despite that huge figure police say those statistics are actually down.

Less than 36 hours after his co-worker got pistol whipped and robbed at gunpoint, this 7-Eleven employee was still shaken by the violent attack on the 61-year-old.

"You're standing here at nighttime. You're scared," he told FOX 29.

Surveillance cameras were rolling at 2:30 Tuesday morning when police say a suspect entered the store, picked up a bottle of water, then made his way behind the counter. Police say he pulled out a gun and attacked the clerk.

"He put up a little resistance and the male pistol whips him in the head twice,"Northeast Detectives Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum said.

The video shows a brief struggle before the suspect went for the cash drawer, ripping it out of the register before he headed for the exit. He escaped with around a hundred bucks.

"To add insult to injury, he steals the cell phone of the clerk sitting there on the counter," Rosenbaum explained.

There have been 1,065 gun point robberies city wide so far this year that's down 4 percent from a year ago. There were 2,682 armed robberies like this in 2016, a seven percent drop from the year before. Police believe surveillance cameras are partially responsible for the single digit decline.

"Surveillance helps 100 percent. As you see in this video, a clear shot of his face. He doesn't even wear a mask," Rosenbaum said.

The 61-year-old victim was hospitalized with head injuries. He has been released, but has not returned to work yet.