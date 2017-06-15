Bucks woman missing almost a week may be with man in N.J.

- A Bucks County woman has been missing for almost a week, according to her family, and Bristol Township Police want to know if you’ve seen Oretha Morris.

They report she was last seen last Friday, June 9, at about 11 a.m.

Also according to police, Morris is 34 and “unconfirmed reports place her last seen in Newark, New Jersey in the 390 Block of University Ave. Oretha was last seen with the black male attached to this press release driving in a gold-colored van or small SUV with New Jersey license plates.”

Bristol Township Police ask anyone who knows where Oretha Morris is -- or who the man is -- to call them at 267-812-3006, 267-812-3036, or 911.