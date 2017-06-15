Police: Man on probation abandons son, 5, to escape

- A man who was on probation is under arrest again after police say “New Castle County Safe Streets detectives received information that Malik Brown was selling drugs in the community of Wellington Woods.”

Police say Wednesday morning, they tried to stop Brown, 28, in his red sedan, but he got away. Shortly after, they found the car in Wellington Woods, Brown running away, and leaving his 5-year-old son in the car.

They arrested Brown after a brief foot pursuit.

According to police, “The 5-year-old appeared to be unharmed and did not require medical attention.”

Detectives said they saw Brown throwing away 169 capsules of heroin as he ran.

Detectives searching his home say they found 221 capsules of heroin and $2,948 in suspected drug money.

Brown is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of heroin in a tier 2 quantity, disregarding a police officer’s signal, endangering the welfare of a child by acting recklessly in a manner likely to injure the child, endangering the welfare of a child while committing a drug offense with child present, resisting arrest, driving without a license, aggressive driving, failure to use turn signal, failure to stop at a red light and unreasonable speed.

He has not been able to post a $25,000 secured bond.