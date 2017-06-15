Substance in envelope at IRS office causes scare

- A scare at the Internal Revenue Service building in University City has luckily turned out to be nothing more.

Philadelphia police say white powder was found in the mailroom, and two workers complained of dizziness and eye irritation.

That envelope was wet, with a sweet smell.

SKYFOX was over hazmat treatment at about 10:40am in the 2900 block of Market Street.

Authorities closed the mail room but did not evacuate the building.

Turns out, the substance in the envelope was determined to be non-hazardous.

Now, the postal police will look into it.