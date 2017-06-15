CAPTURED! Escaped inmates caught in Tennessee

- Law enforcement source confirms they have caught the two fugitives wanted for killing two Georgia corrections officers during their escape on Tuesday morning from a prison van in Putnam County.

Ricky Dubose and Donnie Russell Rowe were captured near Murfreesboro, Tennessee, FOX 5’s Randy Travis confirmed late Thursday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also confirmed it on their twitter page.

Authorities said they still are not sure who was the gunman which shot and killed Sgt. Christopher Monica, 42, and Sgt. Curtis Billue, 58, during the escape.

Authorities believe Dubose and Rowe were traveling in a stolen white 2008 Ford F-250 (GA tag BCX 3572). The vehicle was taken between 10 and 11 p.m. Tuesday from the Morgan County quarry in Madison. Federal officials say they will not rest until the two are captured.

Wednesday, investigators said they found the green Honda the inmates carjacked moments after killing Monica and Billue. Authorities think the inmates drove the car to a house in Madison, broke in, ransacked the place and stole food and clothes. The Honda was then ditched down an embankment behind a Rite Aid about a mile away.

Investigators are not sure which direction the Ford is headed, but said it's a standard cab with a dent in the right rear quarter panel and has tool boxes down both sides.

Officials say they do not know if the career criminals are getting help from others, but they sent a warning to anyone who might be assisting the pair.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the two prisoners were among 33 prisoners being transported between prisons. Around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, while the transport bus was traveling on Georgia Highway 16, authorities said Dubose and Rowe attacked Monica and Billue.

Investigators said some type of physical altercation took place before Dubose and Rowe overpowered the guards, and one of the inmates then fatally shot them. Authorities have not said which of the inmates opened fire.

Sills said the two inmates got a head start by taking and tossing the Honda driver's cell phone, and leaving the other 31 prisoners locked inside the bus. Those inmates were taken to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office Tuesday afternoon to be questioned about the shooting.

The protocol is to have two armed corrections officers on the bus, but the officers don't wear bullet-proof vests during transfers," Corrections Commissioner Greg Dozier said.

The guards were moving the inmates to a diagnostics center in Jackson, where their next placement was to be determined, Dozier said, adding that inmates do not know their transfer dates ahead of time.