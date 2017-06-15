Crews search for two missing swimmers in Atlantic City

Posted: Jun 15 2017 10:09PM EDT

Updated: Jun 15 2017 10:09PM EDT

Atlantic City, NJ (WTXF) - Crews are searching for two missing swimmers in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The swimmers were reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
 
According to Atlantic City police, the focus of the search is off of MLK Blvd. 
 
This is a developing story, please stay with FOX 29 for updates.
Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories