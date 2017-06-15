Crews search for two missing swimmers in Atlantic City
Atlantic City, NJ (WTXF) - Crews are searching for two missing swimmers in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The swimmers were reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to Atlantic City police, the focus of the search is off of MLK Blvd.
This is a developing story, please stay with FOX 29 for updates.
The @AtlanticCityFD @acbp2303 @USCG are in the ocean searching for 2 missing swimmers off of MLK Blvd. See something anything call 911.— Atlantic City Police (@AtlanticCityPD) June 15, 2017