Rally held for families affected by gun violence

- Dozens of heartbroken families and friendships are torn apart by gun violence.

"It's really like a big ache in my heart," said one woman who lost her son. They all gathered on the art museum steps to stand in solidarity with one another.

"I wouldn't wish this on anyone. The pain is everlasting," said Sophia Flemming who after 13 years still has fresh wounds from the loss of her son Adam Hammer who was murdered when he was 17 years old.

"We really need to get together and start seeing what's going on and saying what's going on instead of leaving a blind eye or deaf ear to what's going on in your community," said Flemming.

They all held pictures of their loved ones. Some wore t-shirts bearing their names. There was also a bold display of what the aftermath of gun violence looks like.

Felicia Pendleton knows it all too well.

"My son deserved way better than this. He was in college and he had a plan," said Pendleton. She says her son Jayvon was shot to death two years ago by a 15 and 20 year old who will stand trial in the fall.

"You have to ask yourself what is going on in our community for a 15 year old to take a gun and murder someone?"

The rally is organized by Helen Ubinas a columnist for the Daily News. She says she's touched by the tragedies she covers every day and wants to give victims a voice.

"Just how hard people fight for their lost loved ones, how hard they fight to put their lives back together after losing a mother or father or kids and it's heartbreaking," she said.

This is the second year for the rally.

Mayor Kenney stopped by. Councilman Oh was also there. He was stabbed two weeks ago.