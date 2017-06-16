School District of Philadelphia and PFT reach tentative contract agreement

- The School District of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers announced they reached a tentative contract agreement that runs through August 31, 2020.

The PFT released the following statement:

"After more than four years of negotiations, I am pleased to announce that the PFT has reached a tentative contract agreement with the District. We are hopeful that putting this contract in place will mean improved stability for our members and our schoolchildren, and enable Philadelphia to more effectively recruit and retain educators.

"Now that this major hurdle has been cleared, we will convene a Special Membership Meeting where PFT members will vote on the contract."

Dr. William R. Hite, Superintendent of The School District of Philadelphia, released the following statement:

“My top priority this school year has been to get a contract with the PFT that recognizes the hard work of teachers and school staff. I am excited to announce we have a tentative agreement that accomplishes that goal. Teachers and school staff are at the heart of our work to create great schools close to where children live. They have supported students through the District’s difficult financial times and they are crucial to the progress we are making in schools across the city."

