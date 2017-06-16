Girl dead, other injured after being pulled from NJ beach

- One girl is dead and another is on life-support after they were found floating face down in the ocean at the New Jersey shore.



Officials say the girls, who are cousins, entered the rough surf in Belmar on Thursday night when no lifeguards were on duty and without having an adult to watch them. Police and emergency responders later pulled them ashore.

NJ.com reported the 13-year-old girl was about to finish the sixth grade and her cousin is a 12-year-old in the fifth grade.



Mayor Matt Doherty says the girls are residents and attended the town's elementary school. Friday is the last day of classes.



Their names have not been released.

With the Associated Press