Suspect sought in deadly North Philly shooting

- Early Saturday morning, just before 4 a.m., a 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital after sustaining numerous gunshot wounds to the head and upper torso.

Upon further investigation, police discovered that the victim was shot during an altercation at 5th and Sedgley Street. Officers then located and secured the crime scene.

There is no offender description, motive, or arrests at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation with the Homicide Unit.