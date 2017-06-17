Meet the world's smallest deer, which barks and runs in a zig-zag pattern

(INSIDE EDITION) - Ever hear of a tiny, barking deer?

A male southern pudu fawn was born at the Wildlife Conservation society at New York's Queens Zoo last month.

In addition to being the world’s smallest species of deer — growing to only 12 to 14 inches tall at adulthood — pudu fawn are also known to bark when they sense danger, and run in a zig-zag pattern to escape predators.

Characteristic of newborn deer, the unnamed fawn was born with white spots he will eventually outgrow as he grows older.

According to a press release, the species is native to Chile and Argentina.

The fawn’s birth was part of a larger breeding initiative to build more stable populations in zoos.

Southern pudus are facing habitat loss and predation by local wildlife.