2-year-old survives after falling 5 stories

(INSIDE EDITION)--A 2-year-old miraculously survived a five-story fall from her New York apartment window with only a bruise on her arm on Friday.

Audrianna Dzyuba was in her Bronx apartment with her family when her cousin, 17-year-old Isabelle Goff, who the toddler is currently sharing a room with, opened the window to watch the rain.

Goff then briefly left the room to grab a slice of pizza when she heard a loud thump and screams, according to the family. Audrianna had gotten onto the window sill and fallen onto an awning below.

“I heard the thump and I heard her cousin start screaming hysterically, ‘she went out the window,”’ Aleks Dzyuba, Audrianna’s father, told InsideEdition.com.

Dzyuba said he looked out the window and spotted his daughter on the awning.

“My first thought was ‘I just lost my child.’ When I saw her down on the awning and then she sat up, I was hoping she was okay,” Dzyuba said. “I ran downstairs to see how I could get her down.”

Dzyuba tried to get the toddler down himself but was unsuccessful. A neighbor, whose second-floor window opened near the awning, was able to get the frightened toddler inside of her home.

“She [Audrianna] wasn’t sure what was going on. She was startled more than anything,” Dzyuba said. “In the spot that she landed, two inches in either direction she would have hit the metal bars on the awning and she probably would not have survived.”