Viral photo captures firefighters comforting young kids

(INSIDE EDITION) --A photo of the two kind-hearted firefighters comforting a pair of children after a Texas car accident has gone viral.

Firefighters Sam Berry and Jared Davis of the Amarillo Fire Department in Texas said what they did was just a part of their job, according to KFDA.

"Every guy on the job has probably done this, we just happened to get photographed," Davis, a seven-year member of the department, said. “I’m a firm believer that compassion is a form of medicine.”