2 hit in nightclub fight-turned shooting, 1 killed

- Not one but two men were shot at a nightclub in Chinatown, early Sunday morning. Police say they found about 20 gunshots fired there, and one of the victims dead on the ground. The second had been driven far away.

The shooting happened at about 2:30am as the Reserve Lounge near 8th and Arch streets was letting out. That’s not typically a violent area, being so close to Philadelphia Police Headquarters.

The shooting apparently stemmed from a fight in the club that spilled out into the street.

First, police said a 29-year-old man was hit in his torso and face, and killed. His involvement in the fight is not clear. Police say they don’t know if he was armed or if he fired any shots.

In fact, the fight was still going on and the victim was lying on the ground when they got to the scene. He was pronounced dead right there.

But later it turned out, police say a 25-year-old man showed up at a hospital in Wilmington by private vehicle. He was shot once -- they didn't say where -- and placed in stable condition.

Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Overwise said the only description having to do with a gunman was a white van leaving the scene, heading the wrong way -- northbound -- on 8th Street.

Now, they’re interviewing witnesses and looking at video from several surveillance cameras in the area.

No weapons were recovered from the scene.