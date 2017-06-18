Father's Day will be hot and humid

Related Headlines Philly Pride Parade and Festival taking place

- We’re in for another steamy day on this busy June Sunday.

The good news is, showers will be much more isolated than Saturday.

It’s starting pretty quiet with temperatures and dew points in the 70s, which mean humidity and patchy fog.

But the sun is starting to warm things up.

There will be just a slight chance of for showers. You probably won’t need your umbrella.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 29 App for the latest news and weather

It’s Father’s Appreciation Day at Citizens Bank Park. Look for a pre-game tribute dedicated to all dads before the 1:35pm game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Then, dads showing up for the game will get free shirts.

The high will be 89 but the humidity will make it feel like 94, so stay hydrated.

Sunday, be prepared for just a few isolated showers, especially near the Poconos. We are in the marginal range.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 Weather Authority App for the latest updates this winter

Monday will start quiet, but an organized line of possible severe weather will be coming through.

The I-95 corridor will be in the bull’s-eye with an enhanced risk. Expect gusty winds, hail, heavy rain, and there’s already a flood watch in effect.

WEATHER ALERTS: Watches, warnings, advisories by county

Click here for the FOX 29 Weather Authority page, where conditions are constantly updated, 24/7.