- Philadelphia’s 29th annual PrideDay is on!

Marchers are walking from 13th and Locust streets in the Gayborhood, through Center City, east on Market Street, and up to Penn’s Landing.

Look for road closures and SEPTA detours in the area.

The festival will take place at the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing. Gates open at noon. Cost is $15.

