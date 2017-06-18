NJ girl apparently electrocuted while swimming in lagoon

- A New Jersey girl has died after authorities believe she was electrocuted while swimming in a lagoon in Toms River.

Toms River police say they got called about the 11-year-old victim from Tobago Avenue, Saturday evening.

Adults had already started CPR and first responders used an Automated External Defibrillator.

They took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead later in the evening.

According to police, “Initial reports are that the child and her two friends were using an inflatable raft and swimming in the lagoon behind the home. The girls were wearing lifejackets and in the presence of adults.”

That’s when, “Two of the girls touched the rail to a metal boat lift and electric current appears to have energized the equipment, causing the injury.”

The victim lived in Newark and was visiting friends in Toms River.

The two other girls were not injured.