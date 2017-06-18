Vet get medals back, 50 years after they were stolen

- World War II medals earned more than 70 years ago, were awarded Friday to Connecticut veteran Joe Novellino.

"I'm proud to present these medals to you," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Novellino was a sergeant in the Army, stationed in Africa and Italy during the war. His distinguished service earned him five medals, which were stolen nearly 50 years ago from his Newington home.

"Somebody broke in the house. I was on vacation. I had no idea," said Novellino.

