- Authorities are responding after a passerby noticed a body in the Schuylkill river.

Police say they received a 911 call for a body in the water around 3 p.m. near Market Street and N. Schuylkill Avenue.

A police boat responded and retrieve a 49-year-old Hispanic man, who they say was wedged against the wall.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

