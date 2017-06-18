Nearly 25K come out for Philly Pride Parade

An estimated 25,000 people celebrated gay pride in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The annual parade ran from Locust and Market streets to Penns Landing and included an afternoon of food, music, and plenty of colorful outfits.

It marked the 29th year for the celebration that attracts people from across the region.

Event-goers said acceptance of the LGBTQ community has come a long way in recent years.

"People are people," said Sydney Bibbs of Lancaster. "This is not a diagnoses, these are not diseases. People are people."

Christopher Boston participated in the parade for the first time this year.

"To be here in this community, and to be a part of what so many people that feel the same way you do, and that understand you, and that give support, it's a beautiful thing," said Boston.

Despite a few small protests, there were no reports of any problems.