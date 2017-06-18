Sewer pump malfunctions, spills into NJ creek

- Camden County officials say a sewer pump problem is effecting a South Jersey waterway.

The Camden County Municipal Utility Authority pump station near the Big Timber Creek lost PSE&G power on Sunday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near Chews Landing Road.

The loss of power caused a spill of sanitary water into the Big Timber Creek.

Officials say that power was restored and the overflow was stopped after about 90 minutes.

As a result of the spill, officials are urging local residents to take precautions with the water from Big Timber Creek and its tributaries for the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, Camden County officials released the following statement:

"The Camden County Health Department and the state Department of Environmental Protection are both asking the public to not swim, drink, fish or eat fish out of the Big Timber Creek or its tributaries for the next 24 hours. Towns that have tributaries of the creek include, Gloucester Township, Camden City, Runnemede, Bellmawr, Audubon Park and Mt. Ephraim. These municipalities should follow this public health advisory until Tuesday. The waterways will be monitored by the CCMUA, Health Department and the state DEP over the next several weeks."