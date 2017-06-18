Jury selection in D.A. Seth Williams trial to begin Monday
PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - The jury selection begins in Philadelphia D.A. Seth Williams' trial on Monday.
Federal prosecutors have charged him with nearly two dozen counts of fraud and bribery.
If convicted, Williams could face up to 20 years in prison.
The D.A. has been tight-lipped since federal prosecutors slammed him with the 29 charges.
Since Williams' indictment in March, protesters have called for his resignation.
Williams is accused of accepting more than $160,000 in gifts in exchange for legal favors, using government vehicles for personal use, and even stealing money form his mother.
"I've made it clear that he can't do his job in his current condition and really I'm not going to say and talk about it every day," said Mayor Jim Kenney.
The judge has been urging both sides for a swift trial because Williams remains D.A.