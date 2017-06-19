Philadelphia teachers' evening vote on tentative contract

Related Headlines Philadelphia teachers out of classroms, rallying

- Philadelphia's 12,000 school teachers are set to vote on a tentative contract.

Members of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers are due to consider the pact that was reached Friday after over four years of negotiations.

Terms were not announced. The contract would run through 2020. The vote is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement: "Schools that attract and retain quality teachers are essential to the success of the District and of Philadelphia. Over the last few years, we've seen how the absence of a contract has jeopardized the District's hard-won stability and hurt our city's ability to attract business and families. Today we are taking an important step for students, teachers and Philadelphians."

Union president Jerry Jordan said he's hopeful the contract "will mean improved stability for our members and our schoolchildren."

Superintendent William Hite said getting a contract was his top priority this school year, which wraps up for students on Tuesday.