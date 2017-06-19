Jury selection for city's top prosecutor set to begin

March 22: District Attorney Seth Williams entering federal court

- The jury selection begins Monday morning in Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams' corruption trial. It’s set to start at federal court at 9:30am.

Federal prosecutors have charged Williams with nearly two dozen counts of fraud and bribery. If convicted, Williams could face up to 20 years in prison.

The D.A. has been tight-lipped since federal prosecutors slammed him with the 29 charges.

Williams is accused of accepting more than $160,000 in gifts in exchange for legal favors, using government vehicles for personal use, and even stealing money from his mother.

Since Williams' indictment in March, protesters have called for his resignation. The 50-year-old, two-term Democrat has denied any wrongdoing. He will not seek a third term as district attorney.

"I've made it clear that he can't do his job in his current condition, and really I'm not going to say and talk about it every day," said Mayor Jim Kenney.

The judge has been urging both sides for a swift trial because Williams remains D.A.

Williams previously served as the city's inspector general and was responsible for investigating corruption and misconduct.