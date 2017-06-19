Skeletal human remains found in wooded area in Delaware

- Delaware State Police are investigating after someone found skeletal human remains in a wooded area near Dover.

They say someone walking through the wooded area east of Leipsic Road near Marley Lane found the remains at about 7 p.m. last Thursday, and called troopers.

Now, the Delaware Division of Forensic Science is helping with the investigation, collecting and analyzing evidence at the scene.

The person’s cause of death is in its early stages and the person’s identity is not known.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Blomquist at 302-698-8426, Delaware State Police at one of these numbers, Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 (847-3333), or by the internet by clicking here.