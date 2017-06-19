Man on house arrest shot to death on porch
COBBS CREEK (WTXF/AP) - Philadelphia police say a man on house arrest was gunned down overnight, while he was sitting on his porch in Cobbs Creek.
Police say the 20-year-old man was hit numerous times in his face and chest as he sat on a plastic chair along the unit block of N. Yewdall Street at about 3 a.m.
The man, who was wearing an electronic ankle bracelet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say he was clearly targeted, but they don’t have a motive yet.
They didn't immediately release the man's name or say why he was on house arrest.
Police hope surveillance video from nearby homes will help them identify a suspect.