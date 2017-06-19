Severe thunderstorms expected later Monday

- Monday is expected to end with some stormy weather.

The I-95 corridor, including Philadelphia, are under an enhanced risk of severe storms. FOX 29’s Sue Serio reports the setup is that the sun causes heating, and that increases the chance of hail, high winds and heavy downpours.

First, the morning could see a pop-up shower.

Then, in anticipation, a flash flood watch for the I-95 corridor is set to go into effect at noon.

The heaviest rain is expected during afternoon rush hour, after 4-5 p.m.

It’ll move from the west to the east, and end 9-10 p.m. down the shore.

After Monday, there will be calmer conditions through most of the week but feeling summery hot.