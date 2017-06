Related Headlines Suspect sought in deadly North Philly shooting

- The 25-year-old man killed after being shot numerous times in his head and upper torso, early Saturday, has been identified as Robert Rodriguez.

Police said he was shot just before 4am Saturday in North Philadelphia, and then taken from 5th and Sedgley streets by private car to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, but police don’t have the gunman’s description or motive yet.