1 Delaware County Wawa held up twice in 2 days

- A Delaware County Wawa was held up twice in the past two days and police say they think the same man failed the first time, but got money the second.

Saturday night, just before 10, Pennsylvania State Police say an attempted armed robbery happened at the Stoneybank Wawa on Baltimore Pike. That’s in Glen Mills, Chester Heights.

A man entered and bought something at the register. Then, he showed a handgun and demanded money from the register but didn’t get any, so he ran away.

Then Sunday, just before 6:30pm, there was a successful armed robbery at the same place.

The man did something similar: he bought something at the register, showed a handgun and demanded money. But this time, he got an undisclosed amount of money and again, ran away.

The suspect in both incidents was described to be thin, and 5’8” to 6’0” tall. Both times, he had no facial hair and was wearing all black clothing. Saturday, he was wearing a black baseball cap and Sunday, a gray knit winter hat.

Anybody with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Unit Trooper Brian Maturo at 484-840-1000.