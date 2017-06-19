Police arrest man for weekend hit and run

- A Mercedes hit a pedestrian and then kept on going. It happened Saturday and now police announced they’ve arrested the driver.

New Castle County police say they were called to the Community of Hunters Run for a report of car crash with a pedestrian struck.

Later, Traffic Services Unit detectives determined Bahadar Durrani hit the 24-year-old man with his Mercedes Sedan.

Detectives say it happened when Durrani was trying to leave a home in the 1200 block of Bison Circle.

According to police, “Bahadar Durrani fled the scene, but was later located and arrested in the area of Old Kirkwood Road.”

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Durrani is charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree reckless endangering, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in injury, and failure to report a collision resulting in injury.

He’s being held at the Howard Young Correctional Institute after failing to post a $9,500 secured bail, and ordered to have no contact with the victim.