Local twins to graduate high school with perfect attendance

- Two local students are graduating high school with a remarkable achievement.

Twins Michael and McKenna Dowd will graduate from Williamstown High School in Gloucester County on Wednesday. They never missed a day of school dating back to kindergarten.

You’d think their two older sisters, who graduated a few years ago, would be impressed. But they, too, were never absent. That’s four siblings with perfect school attendance records for 13 years.

"With sickness, we never really got sick. And then when we did, it was always during weekends," McKenna said. "We were never forced to go to school. We just always wanted to go to school. We loved our teachers."

It's probably no surprise that they’re straight-A students and athletes. They are headed to college in the fall.